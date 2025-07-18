Is the idea of intellectual property outdated? These Damien Hirst plagiarism claims are making me wonder

As the accusations fly about stolen ideas and appropriated artwork, do artists own anything anymore?

A wooden display case with three glass-fronted sections, each containing a white sheet of paper with text, and the word &quot;TRANSMISSION&quot; in gold letters across the top.
Hamad Butt, Fly-Piece, from the series “Transmission”, 1990 reconstructed in 2024 for an exhibition in London and Dublin (Image credit: Hamad Butt/Irish Museum of Modern Art/Whitechapel Gallery)

So here we are again, watching another celebrated artist squirm under the magnifying glass of plagiarism accusations. This time it's Damien Hirst – Britain's richest artist, worth a cool $384 million – allegedly pinching the fly-based concept that launched his career from a fellow Goldsmiths student who died tragically young and largely forgotten.

According to curator Dominic Johnson, Hirst's breakthrough piece A Thousand Years– you know, the one with flies munching on a cow's head that made Charles Saatchi reach for his chequebook – bears a suspicious resemblance to Hamad Butt's Fly-Piece, created a month earlier in June 1990, which consisted of live flies in a glass display case.

Tom May
Tom May
Freelance journalist and editor

Tom May is an award-winning journalist and author specialising in design, photography and technology. His latest book, The 50th Greatest Designers, was released in June 2025. He's also author of the Amazon #1 bestseller Great TED Talks: Creativity, published by Pavilion Books, Tom was previously editor of Professional Photography magazine, associate editor at Creative Bloq, and deputy editor at net magazine. 

