Could we all please stop destroying priceless artworks for a second?

RIP, gallery etiquette.

There was a time when stories of damaged artworks weren't so grimly common. Before smartphones and selfies, precious pieces weren't so often pressed and leaned on in the name of content. But if reports from the last month are anything to go by, gallery etiquette is a dying art.

Putting aside examples of artworks deliberately targeted as part of political and environmental protests, we've seen a shocking rise in cases of pieces being damaged by gallery-goers taking selfies and videos. But is destroying a centuries-old masterpiece really worth it for the 'gram? At least the worst botched art restorations had decent intentions behind them.

Daniel John
