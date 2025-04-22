As an artist, I've been resistant to AI – but I'm questioning my reasons

News
By published

Is it all bad?

Rob AI image
(Image credit: Rob Redman)

As creators we see the development of our learning, tools and workflows changing over time, and that has never been more true than right now – with the best digital art software in particular going through some major changes. While not new in itself, AI has, in its role for creatives, suddenly burst onto the scene and presented a number of challenges to the way we think about our work, our process and our ownership.

Theft is wrong. I doubt anybody would deny that and it appears to be foundational in what AI developers have done to build their datasets, where they haven’t given attribution or recompense to anybody who’s work they have used to enhance their tools, and in so doing generate profit.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Rob Redman
Rob Redman
Editor, ImagineFX

Rob Redman is the editor of ImagineFX magazines and former editor of 3D World magazine. Rob has a background in animation, visual effects, and photography.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.