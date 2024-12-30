Lazy AI prompts are dead - we're on the threshold of the "Controls Era" says Adobe

AI art creativity will be transformative in 2025.

AI control era; Adobe logo made from paint
(Image credit: Adobe Firefly)

If you're a digital artist fed up with hearing prompt jockeys tell you to get over generative AI art's impact, then Alexandru Costin, Vice President of Generative AI and Sensei at Adobe, has some good news for you as we begin 2025. Well, it's not bad news.

"We’re standing on the threshold of a transformative moment in generative AI," he tells me, revealing we're about to see a "shift from the prompt-based era to a controls era". This, adds Alexandru, is "set to unleash human creativity in unimaginable ways".

