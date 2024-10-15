Adobe's new image rotation tool is one of the most impressive AI concepts we've seen

News
By
published

'Project Turnable' lets users fully rotate 2D vectors.

A vector image of a knight with a sword facing a dragon
(Image credit: Adobe)

While Adobe's annual MAX conference gives the company a chance to unveil its latest features, it also lets the brand demonstrate some of its more weird and wonderful ideas. 'Sneaks' sees Adobe engineers take to the stage to share ideas that may or may not see the light of day, such as 2024's Project Turntable. Creative Bloq enjoyed an exclusive preview of the concept in ahead of its unveiling at MAX, and it's one of the most impressive Sneaks we've seen.

Project Turntable lets users easily rotate 2D vector art in 3D, whilst ensuring it still look like 2D art from any new angle. And even after the rotation, the vector graphics stay true to the original shape, maintaining the design’s original essence.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.