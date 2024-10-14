I just saw an Adobe MAX demo of Illustrator's new AI tool, and now I want to get back into vector art

You can now easily convert images to vectors, including 3D models.

Adobe Max 2024; a demo of Illustrator
(Image credit: Future)

I've not used Adobe Illustrator in over a year even though I use vector art when creating projects for laser cutters (I tend to use the xTool and Glowforge propriety apps). But a demo at Adobe MAX 2024 showing the new AI tools for Illustrator has me itching to get back into vector art.

The demo by illustrator Michael Fugoso showed how you can take a simple image or digital painting, this time a raster illustration made in Adobe Fresco, and use the new Enhanced Image Trace tool to convert the image to a vector. The final image includes anchor points to quickly edit the lines.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

