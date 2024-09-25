I never thought I could learn to 3D model in a week... but I was wrong

Making goopy models with Womp was super easy (and it's free).

Womp 3D modelling practice
I've always been a bit intimidated and wary of using advanced 3D modelling software, but it's something I've wanted to try and master since becoming pretty addicted to 3D printing, thanks to my Anycubic Kobra 2. As much as I enjoy printing Pokémon and other various characters using my 3D printer, I've always wanted to learn how to create my own 3D models from scratch for personal projects and wedding planning. This week, I decided to bite the bullet and teach myself to 3D model using one of the newest online platforms, Womp.

Our Digital Arts & 3D editor, Ian Dean, suggested that as a complete beginner to 3D modelling, I should probably give Womp a try. It's a free online 3D modelling platform that's super user-friendly, and so I started out with the free tools and tutorials that Womp offers to learn the basics. I couldn't believe how easy this platform was to use and navigate, especially considering that other platforms like Blender have always overwhelmed me as a newbie. I created a blue glass mug as my very first published model, which took less than 5 minutes using a step-by-step tutorial.

Womp 3D modelling practice
