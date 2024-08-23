I used the Epic Games Reality Scan app to make my first 3D model – and I'm blown away by the results

News
By
last updated

This is easier than I thought (and it's free).

Epic Games Reality Scan Apple test
(Image credit: Future)

I very recently discovered that Epic Games has an app capable of scanning real-world items, and converting them into highly detailed 3D models. These models can be imported into your creative projects using some of the best 3D modelling software and are compatible with game engines like Unreal Engine 5 too.

Reality Scan is one of the coolest apps on my phone right now, and it's 100% free to use. As someone who's really into 3D printers, this opens up a whole new creative avenue for me to finally start creating my own models to print, instead of searching online for free STL files. This app allowed me to convert a regular apple into a 3D print (more on this later).

Image 1 of 6
Epic Games Reality Scan Apple test
The 3D printed apple with fuzzy skin (left) vs regular (right)(Image credit: Future)
Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly. 

Related articles