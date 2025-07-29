We've been raving about the Switch 2's must-play game since its release two weeks ago. From our five-star Donkey Kong Bananza review to our discovery of 3D-modelling software in Donkey Kong artist mode, we're loving how Nintendo has proven itself again to be above all a toy company that's all about fun.

Some fans think another relatively small aspect of the game deserves attention in itself. The loading screens might be only blink-and-you-miss-it moments, but the various pieces of 3D character art show how the level of attention that Nintendo has paid to detail in the game.

Every loading screen I have gotten so far in Donkey Kong Bananza. I don't know why, but I love these so much. pic.twitter.com/FzGRJTWuTSJuly 21, 2025

Gamers have taken to social media to enthuse about the artwork that appears in the different loading screens. Apparently the work of Nintendo character supervisor Shigehisa Nakaue, the imagery seems to hark back to Nintendo games of old rather than reflect the new-look Donkey Kong of the current title.

I'd like to have a definitive list of all the Donkey Kong artworks that appear, but some fans have done a great job of rounding them up. If you don't mind spoilers, there are 21 images now listed on Mario Wiki.

Did anybody else freak out when they saw this loading screen in DK Bananza? pic.twitter.com/L6DE1bnQFhJuly 25, 2025

anybody see this loading screen in donkey kong bananza yet? #DonkeyKong #DonkeyKongBananza #fanart pic.twitter.com/sur9u2VtFrJuly 22, 2025

Shout-out to the artwork used in the Donkey Kong Bananza loading screensThis art style is SO GOOD!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/IAH3jPfczWMay 7, 2025

