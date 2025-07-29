Nintendo's 2D Donkey Kong Bananza loading screen artworks are a retro treat

By published

They make me smile every time.

We've been raving about the Switch 2's must-play game since its release two weeks ago. From our five-star Donkey Kong Bananza review to our discovery of 3D-modelling software in Donkey Kong artist mode, we're loving how Nintendo has proven itself again to be above all a toy company that's all about fun.

Some fans think another relatively small aspect of the game deserves attention in itself. The loading screens might be only blink-and-you-miss-it moments, but the various pieces of 3D character art show how the level of attention that Nintendo has paid to detail in the game.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

