We've been raving about the Switch 2's must-play game since its release two weeks ago. From our five-star Donkey Kong Bananza review to our discovery of 3D-modelling software in Donkey Kong artist mode, we're loving how Nintendo has proven itself again to be above all a toy company that's all about fun.
Some fans think another relatively small aspect of the game deserves attention in itself. The loading screens might be only blink-and-you-miss-it moments, but the various pieces of 3D character art show how the level of attention that Nintendo has paid to detail in the game.
Every loading screen I have gotten so far in Donkey Kong Bananza. I don't know why, but I love these so much. pic.twitter.com/FzGRJTWuTSJuly 21, 2025
Gamers have taken to social media to enthuse about the artwork that appears in the different loading screens. Apparently the work of Nintendo character supervisor Shigehisa Nakaue, the imagery seems to hark back to Nintendo games of old rather than reflect the new-look Donkey Kong of the current title.
I'd like to have a definitive list of all the Donkey Kong artworks that appear, but some fans have done a great job of rounding them up. If you don't mind spoilers, there are 21 images now listed on Mario Wiki.
Did anybody else freak out when they saw this loading screen in DK Bananza? pic.twitter.com/L6DE1bnQFhJuly 25, 2025
anybody see this loading screen in donkey kong bananza yet? #DonkeyKong #DonkeyKongBananza #fanart pic.twitter.com/sur9u2VtFrJuly 22, 2025
Shout-out to the artwork used in the Donkey Kong Bananza loading screensThis art style is SO GOOD!! 👌 pic.twitter.com/IAH3jPfczWMay 7, 2025
Still hunting for a console? See our guide to Nintendo Switch 2 prices. For other options, don't miss our pick of the best retro games consoles.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.