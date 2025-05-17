During the recent Switch 2 launch, Nintendo blessed us with a brand new Donkey Kong game, igniting some well-deserved love for one of my favourite Nintendo franchises. While I was already suitably enamoured by the new DK character design, a recent Switch news post also gave us a preview of Diddy Kong's updated look, and while the tweaks may be small, they make a mighty difference.

While we've been keeping an eye on all the latest updates on our Switch 2 hub, I've noticed a trend with Nintendo's latest character design. While we've come a long way since the charm of retro Donkey Kong, the new character aesthetic is heading down a more playful route, embracing a cartoony appeal that has me hyped for this new era of Nintendo.

T H A N K Y O U 🙏 @Nintendo for improving your Diddy Kong character, and being sympathetic towards my original design. They both now look better than ever. ❤️ I can now rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AM07YXHa4FMay 15, 2025

Diddy Kong's new render divided eagle-eyed Nintendo fans, even catching the attention of his original creator, Kevin Bayliss. The design tweaks are subtle, but seem to confirm that Diddy's new look will take some inspiration from his Super Mario Bros. Movie design, with the same vest and hat combo. Small edits have been made to his pot belly and feet, making the features more exaggerated, akin to his 90s era Rare design. In theory, it's the perfect blend of old and new, but there's one divisive detail I can't get my head around – Diddy Kong has teeth now.

"The teeth look really uncanny to me," one disconcerted Redditor commented on the r/causualnintendo subreddit. Others weren't quite so disturbed, with another commenter writing, "I like it. It's a mild change, but he looks cute." While for the most part, I love the new design, I don't know how to feel about Diddy's permanent teeth. While it's not the first time he's sported some chompers (evidenced by his second amiibo from the Super Mario collection), I think his typical toothless charm makes for a more endearing cartoony appeal. But as one redditor puts it, at least "now he can finally eat."

one thing I love about Diddy kong's new design is that they made his proportions match his 90s rare design pic.twitter.com/JwthL6BeOXMay 16, 2025

