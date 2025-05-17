Recommended reading

Diddy Kong has teeth now and I don’t know how to feel

Is it uncanny or cute?

During the recent Switch 2 launch, Nintendo blessed us with a brand new Donkey Kong game, igniting some well-deserved love for one of my favourite Nintendo franchises. While I was already suitably enamoured by the new DK character design, a recent Switch news post also gave us a preview of Diddy Kong's updated look, and while the tweaks may be small, they make a mighty difference.

While we've been keeping an eye on all the latest updates on our Switch 2 hub, I've noticed a trend with Nintendo's latest character design. While we've come a long way since the charm of retro Donkey Kong, the new character aesthetic is heading down a more playful route, embracing a cartoony appeal that has me hyped for this new era of Nintendo.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

