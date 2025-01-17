Donkey Kong’s adorable new character design is the highlight of the Switch 2 trailer
It’s classic DK with a modern twist.
By now you've likely seen the highly anticipated Switch 2 launch trailer featuring all-new Mario Kart gameplay, but some eagle-eyed viewers have noticed a strange detail with Donkey Kong. Cuter and goofier than ever the new design is a far cry from what we're used to (and surprisingly, I don't hate it).
Since his debut Donkey Kong's character design has remained fairly unchanged, but his 'new' look isn't quite as fresh as you might expect. Seemingly taking inspiration from the animated aesthetics of the 2023 Super Mario Bros. Movie, DK's revamped look is dividing classic Nintendo fans.
The Rare-era Donkey Kong design featured in classics like Donkey Kong County will be sorely missed by fans, but (and don't hate me when I say this) I find the 'new' design quite endearing. With a less angular brow and softer appearance, the Switch 2 DK is reminiscent of the OG arcade design. Sure, he's a little goofy but the exaggerated proportions and animated appeal bring a new dimension and welcome dose of personality to his character.
While Dk's revamp is the most noticeable, all the Mario Kart characters have a cuter look compared to the older games, with some fans noting the tweaks to Mario's design resemble his Super Mario Bros. Wonder look. "They all look way cuter than they did in Mario Kart 8, love this style," one X commenter wrote. Another added, "I really like just how cartoony the art style looks for Mario Kart 9… look at Donkey Kong he looks so silly."
RIP Rare Donkey Kong 1994-2025 You’ve lived a nice good life buddy. pic.twitter.com/4Q7J0hPQAFJanuary 16, 2025
Now I know why Nintendo tweeted so much about Donkey Kong Country HDIt was to mentally prepare us to see this for the first time pic.twitter.com/KcNKIXosktJanuary 16, 2025
For more Nintendo updates check out our reaction to the Switch 2 reveal. If you're after more character design news take a look at the terrifying creatures that spawn when Donkey Kong's skeleton is put inside other classic Nintendo characters.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.