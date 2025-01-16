Nintendo has yet again announced details in stealth mode on what is no doubt set to be the biggest console launch of the year. That's right, we finally have a first look at the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2!

We had a feeling that Nintendo wouldn't keep quiet for much longer, given the overwhelming amount of leaks and speculation about what the console looks like, its logo, and whether or not the new Joy-Con controllers had lasers built in (it looks like they don't). See everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 for some of the most popular theories, some of which were pretty spot on and others that completely missed the mark.

Check out the teaser first-look trailer below from Nintendo of America to see the official design of the upcoming Switch 2 console. I love the modern look and sleek black design, but I was hoping for a bit more retro gamer aesthetic and perhaps coloured buttons. Still, though, you can't deny it looks great!

Nintendo Switch 2 – First-look trailer - YouTube Watch On

From the trailer, it looks like plenty of Reddit tipsters were correct about the console having magnetic Joy-Cons, which is a much-welcome improvement on the previous mechanism if you ask me. The console dock is sporting a new curved design too, which is super elegant, and eagled-eyed viewers will also have spotted a new square-shaped button underneath the home button, which is yet to be officially identified.

I own the original Nintendo Switch console in the Mario Odyssey red variant, and I love the pop of colour that the Joy-Cons bring to the vibe. It's nice that Nintendo hasn't completely ditched out colour for an all-black console, and I have no doubt that it will bring out different coloured Joy-Cons down the line (or at launch) for gamers to choose from. Most of all, I just hope that Nintendo has fixed the dreaded Joy-Con drift that was a huge issue with the original controllers.

