Stay calm! Nintendo has finally revealed the Switch 2

News
By
published

And no, it doesn't have laser pointers after all.

Nintendo Switch 2 official first look
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has yet again announced details in stealth mode on what is no doubt set to be the biggest console launch of the year. That's right, we finally have a first look at the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2!

We had a feeling that Nintendo wouldn't keep quiet for much longer, given the overwhelming amount of leaks and speculation about what the console looks like, its logo, and whether or not the new Joy-Con controllers had lasers built in (it looks like they don't). See everything we know about the Nintendo Switch 2 for some of the most popular theories, some of which were pretty spot on and others that completely missed the mark.

