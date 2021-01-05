Nintendo Switch deals: Nintendo Switch bundles and more at the lowest prices

Nintendo Switch deals can be hard to find, but that doesn't mean they don't exist, you just need to know where to look. Nintendo's handheld console has been a big hit since it was first released back in 2017, and its popularity shows no sign of slowing down any time soon.

For this reason, discounts on the console are often modest and stocks often sell out super-fast. However recent months has seen retailers offer some amazing Nintendo Switch bundle deals, which combine either the Switch or Switch Lite with some of the most popular games around, at fantastic prices.

Rather than you having to scour the web for the best Nintendo Switch deals and Nintendo Switch bundle deals, we've done the hard work for you, using our price comparison widget and listing all of the best offers currently available below.

Today's best Nintendo Switch deals

If you're looking for a Nintendo Switch console, below you'll find a list of retailers that have stock, at the lowest prices. To buy as a standalone device, the Nintendo Switch costs $299 / £279, so if you spot any savings on these prices, be sure to snap them up while you can.

Nintendo Switch bundle deals

Amazing value Nintendo Switch & Animal Crossing: £319.99 at Argos

This Switch deal might be modest, but it's the cheapest you can get the console and one of the most popular games of 2020. This is one offer we know won't hang around for long, so grab one before they are all gone!

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle: $299 at Best Buy

This is the MSRP but we doubt this special edition Switch console will stay in stock long. Released just in time for Cyber Monday, it includes a decorated Switch console with Fortnite pre-installed, yellow and blue Joy-Cons, 2,000 V-Bucks, and a download code for The Wildcat Bundle.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Designed specifically for handheld play, the Nintendo Switch Lite is just as popular as it's slightly bigger sibling. And the great news is you can get it for $100 / £80 less than the original Switch console. Released a couple of years after the Switch in 2019, this pocket-sized console is super-popular, especially among the younger gaming generation.

Available in a variety of colours, you can choose from turquoise, grey, coral or yellow, with the odd special design edition cropping up from time-to-time too. It's worth noting if you want to play games on the TV, the original Nintendo Switch is the one to go for as the Lite only allows handheld play.

See below for all the best Nintendo Switch deals available now.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals: UK

Best value Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + Minecraft bundle: £258.98 £239 at Currys

Save £14.98: The best value bundle deal around, this offer from Currys PC World includes a yellow Nintendo Switch Lite console and two super-popular games right now: Animal Crossing: New Horizons & Minecraft. Grab it before it's gone!

Nintendo Switch Lite + Animal Crossing + Nintendo Switch Online (3 Months) + 64GB memory card: £256.97 £239.99 at Nintendo

Save £16.98: This bundle offer from Nintendo itself it well worth a look. The Switch Lite console comes in either coral or turquoise, with Animal Crossing, Nintendo Switch online for 3 months and a free memory card worth £34.99 – all for under £240!

Nintendo Switch Lite & various game bundles: From £219 at Game.co.uk

This bundle at Game is worth a look if all others have sold out. You can get a console with a game such Super Mario 3D All Stars, Mario Kart 8 and Pikmin 3 Deluxe and save yourself a bit of cash in the process.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle deals: US

Top US deal Nintendo Switch Lite Family Holiday Gaming Bundle: $349 $319 at Amazon

Save $30: Discounted Switch consoles in the US are super-rare, so this Amazon mega-bundle is quite something. You can save $30 on a console with 32GB storage, iPuzzle 9-in-1 Carrying Case, cover case, screen protector, card case, earphones, stylus and more!



Nintendo Switch game deals

Nintendo Switch games are a little on the pricey side, so if you want to build up a good library without breaking the bank, you'll want to keep an eye on this section. Below are the best reductions on some of the most popular Switch games around, but be quick, at prices like these, stocks won't last long!

Just Dance 2021: £42.56 £29.99 at Amazon

Save £12.57: Bust some moves this Christmas with 40 new songs on Just Dance 2021 for Nintendo Switch. One of the most popular titles for this console, this game is guaranteed to keep you entertained for hours.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Online 12-month sub + 128GB micro SD: $54.98 $34.99 at Best Buy

Save $20: You're essentially getting a free memory card with this 1-year subscription to Nintendo's online gaming library. This is a Nintendo Switch Online Family subscription, which allows for up to eight account holders to join in on the fun.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

If you're Nintendo Switch has captured the imagination of the whole family and you want to expand your multi-player options, an extra set of Joy-Con is the solution. Available in a new colour set, a new set offers two extra multiplayer options, so you can rope the whole household in.

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals

The Nintendo Switch Pro controller isn't a must-have accessory to be able to play your console, so don't fork our the extra cash if you're enjoying the device as is. That said, if you spend long periods of time playing in docked mode, this accessory is definitely worth the investment.

