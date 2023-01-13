The best capture card for Nintendo Switch in January 2023

The best capture card for Nintendo Switch is an essential accessory if you're wanting to record game footage for either personal use, streaming or content creation. But with the wide array of options out there with varying specs, it can be hard to find one that's a good fit for you. That's why we've compiled the below list of our tops picks of the best capture card for Nintendo Switch, so you can find something that works for you!

Content creation like Twitch streaming and YouTube playthroughs are becoming ever more popular in the social media space. They're a great way to engage new audiences whilst sharing your favourite gaming moments with the world, so what better way to capture them than with the best capture card for Nintendo Switch? The Nintendo Switch is still as favourable as ever in the gaming space, and with new titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the horizon, investing in a good capture card to watch back your favourite moments is a great way to relive your adventures.

Our below list contains a range of options for all budgets and software types, and we've included the pros and cons of each listing to help you quickly compare them. Our live links will take you directly to our favourite retailers too whilst showing you the best prices wherever you're based. Looking for more Switch gaming inspiration? Why not check out our regularly updated guides to the best Nintendo Switch games and the best Nintendo Switch accessories. Furthermore, if you're a budding Twitch streamer we have a guide to the best camera for streaming right now. But first, let's find the best capture card for Nintendo Switch!

The best capture card for Nintendo Switch available now

01. Elgato HD60 S+ The best capture card for Nintendo Switch overall Specifications Connectivity interface: USB 3.0 Highest capture quality: 1080p 60fps Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at CORSAIR (opens in new tab) View at Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Works great with Switch + Great value for great quality + Excellent software Reasons to avoid - Set up can be a bit complicated

Elgato are one of the leading brands in technology specifically catered to content creators, and their capture cards are hailed as some of the best on the market. The Elgato HD60 S+ is a fantastic device that is easy to set up, provides excellent capture footage and audio and works on a multitude of devices including the Nintendo Switch. It goes up to an impressive 60fps to ensure your captures are smooth and professional looking whilst capturing your in-game action.



I've been personally using this capture card for a few months now to create YouTube and Twitch content and I love it. The (free) Elgato software is easy to work with once you learn the ins-and-outs, so it's a great starter option.

2. DIGITNOW Audio Video Capture Card The best cheap capture card for Nintendo Switch Specifications Connectivity interface: USB 2.0 Highest capture quality : 1080P 30fps Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable + Easy set up + Inconspicuous design Reasons to avoid - Top FPS rate isn't great - Slight delay has been reported in some user reviews

The DIGITNOW is a fantastic capture card for those that are looking for something more affordable in our list. Averaging under $15/£15, it's a perfect piece of starter kit if you're on a tighter budget. Measuring just 6.4 x 2.8 x 2.8cm, it's perfectly portable and easy to store too. It's even fully compatible with OBS studio.

Of course, with a lower price point you will be sacrificing a few features such as the option to stream at 60fps, and there have been reports of delays. But for this price, you can't really complain if you're looking for a good capture card to get you first set up with streaming your Nintendo Switch footage.

03. Razer Ripsaw HD - Capture Card The best Nintendo Switch capture card for those with a higher budget Specifications Connectivity: USB 3.0 Highest capture quality : 4K 60fps Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Scan (opens in new tab) View at Box.co.uk (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Fantastic 4K capture quality + Designed for gamers + Easy to connect Reasons to avoid - Lack of custom software for set up

Similar to Elgato, Razer continue to be big players in the gaming content creation space. The Razer Ripsaw HD capture card is a fantastic option for Nintendo Switch streamers if you have a higher budget. It features 4K 60 FPS pass-through for uninterrupted, smooth gameplay whilst capturing, and has both HDMI 2.0 & USB 3.0 connectivity for polished output.

The Razer Ripsaw is designed with full audio mixing capabilities so you can easily hook up multiple audio devices like headphones and a separate microphone. It's best used with other Razer products for easy compatibility and set up, but overall this a great option for more serious streamers looking to up their capture game.

04. Pengo 4K HDMI Video Capture Card A powerful capture card for the Nintendo Switch Specifications Connectivity: USB 3.0 Highest capture quality : 1080p 60fps Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great capture quality + Plenty of connection options + Comfortable size Reasons to avoid - Some reported audio issues

This is a lesser known brand name, but don't be fooled! The Pengo 4K HDMI Video Capture Card is a fantastic option if you're looking for a middle-range priced capture card that offers great quality and easy use. The sleek titanium-grey aluminium colour is modern and simple, and the small size makes it easily portable and easy to store.

The price is still pretty high when you could purchase something from Elgato for not a lot more, but overall this is a great alternative to the bigger name brands. It doesn't feature it's own custom software suite either, so set up can be a little bit tricky in compatible programmes.

05. GENKI ShadowCast capture card The best Switch-specific capture card Specifications Connectivity: HDMI Highest capture quality : Not specified Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Tiny yet powerful + Designed to be hidden inside Switch dock + Great way to play on laptop Reasons to avoid - Included cable isn't great - Custom app can be a bit problematic

Looking for something that will slot in the back of your Switch Dock? Look no further than the GENKI ShadowCast capture card. This tiny powerhouse is a fantastic way to stream your gameplay onto other devices with ease. Simply plug it into the back of your console, connect it to your PC/laptop via a cable and you're all set.



There have been reports that the custom software and app is a little glitchy, and the price is pretty high considering it's not the most powerful on the market. But the Genki ShadowCast is a great option for those looking for something that will be hidden in the back of their Switch Dock to stay out of the way.

What does a capture card do? A capture card is a device that allows you to record content like gameplay footage and then later edit it. It also allows a direct feed to streaming platforms like Twitch and Youtube if hooked up to a laptop or PC using the correct software like OBS studio or Elgato game capture. By connecting a headset, camera and microphone you can also use a capture card to record content like multiplayer chat and voiceovers whilst you game.

