I hope the iPhone 16 Pro Max battery design rumours are true

By
last updated

We need this for all mobile devices.

iPhone 15 Pro Max
(Image credit: Apple)

We expect to see Apple's iPhone 16 line up unveiled in less than four months now, assuming Apple sticks to its usual release cycle. And the rumours are getting more intriguing. 

Last year, Apple began to differentiate the iPhone Pro Max from the standard Pro in by more than just size alone through the addition of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 5X zoom. It's rumoured that the trend will continue this year with a new battery design for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. But it's a move we need to see on all iPhones, and all mobiles (see our full roundup of iPhone 16 rumours to see everything we expect from Apple's next generation of phones).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles