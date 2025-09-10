It was only yesterday that I was slating Apple's new crossbody iPhone strap, calling it the style sin of the century, but now I fear I must eat my metaphorical hat. In tandem with the release of the iPhone 17, Apple has dropped a lanyard-cum-kickstand case that I surprisingly don't hate – in fact, (although it pains me to say) I quite like it.

While the iPhone 17 is thinner, sexier and likely to top our list as the best iPhone for photography, I've been fixated on how the new drop might reinvent the wheel for accessories. With the Beats iPhone 17 Pro Kickstand Case going for $59 at Apple, it's sadly subject to the brand's premium prices, but the innovative design has piqued my interest (although perhaps not enough to buy a brand-new iPhone 17).

Apple Beats iPhone 17 Pro Kickstand Case: $59 at Apple Fundamentally, this is a bog-standard MagSafe case with a few fancy flourishes. Built from strong polycarbonate with flexible sides, it's resilient enough to withstand day-to-day battering while maintaining the 17's ultra-light design. The kickstand is formed by an adapter at the end of the lanyard that connects to a magnetic point on the side of the case (bonus points for it being removable to maintain my withering shreds of style). Read more ▼

The kickstand case's main appeal is obviously its transforming strap – if you're not too fussed on this extra, I'd save your pennies and opt for a bog standard case.

Apple's not the first to drop a custom phone strap – Nothing's $25 CMF Phone Lanyard is more than half the price. If you're not an Apple purist, it's a far more budget-friendly (and I dare say, more stylish) option.