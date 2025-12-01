If, like me, you're planning on using the last part of Cyber Monday to frantically save money on presents for your children, I've got you. I asked my eight year old daughter to help me make a gift guide for creative children, but on products that don't cost more than $35 AND are endlessly reusable. If you can believe it, the first thing on her list was these LCD drawing boards, which are reduced from $11 to $8.49 at Amazon. We use these every single day.

We pretty much nailed it, with the exception of the Yoto player – which is a bit more money (but on a brilliant 30% discount right now). We had to include that because it is used constantly in our house, and I think it's an awesome product.

Everything else has been used by us in our quest to cut down on screen time (and sometimes we have even been successful). We've included options for kids of all ages. If you'd like more gift options, see our Lego under $100 guide.