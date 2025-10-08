Our family has been using Yoto players for about five years now, from the first generation Yoto (which unfortunately fell in the bath after four years of constant use) to the Minis my two children now use every day. They're a great design that keeps getting better, and I love the flexibility of the cards, which include stories and music (all the big names are there from Harry Potter to The Gruffalo) and even blank 'Make Your Own' cards you can record on yourself (including uploading MP3 files).

I know parents out there fall heavily on one side of the Yoto vs Tonie Box debate, but I think the Yoto wins out for flexibility, price, free content, which includes a really delightful daily podcast.

Today for Prime Day Yoto is running a sale across the range, offering 20% off players and bundles, including starter packs for little kids, big kids, Disney bundles and more. Recently I wrote about a Marshall speaker I really love, and this is the equivalent for my children.

If you're trying a low screen life, or if you just want an easy way to play stories and music without the aid of the internet then I really recommend the Yoto.

But which to choose? Well, I haven't yet tried the most recent version of the main Yoto so my personal intel is a bit out of date on that model. But the original version was brilliant if you wanted a big speaker, a screen that includes a clock and a light (that changes colour to show night or day, if that's your thing). It's not particularly portable but it's an excellent bedroom device – and I have no doubt the new model is even better. (I'm on the forums so I've seen the feedback!)

We got two mini Yotos because of the portability issue. The mini is really nicely designed to be teeny tiny – but actually the sound is still quite loud so if you did want to save money and lean into the portability then you're not sacrificing sound. It does have a little screen to show bespoke Yoto images while the story is playing (these come pre loaded or you can add your own). It also has a clock, but there's no light on the Mini.

Yoto 3rd Generation Player The third generation Yoto is an audio player with a screen that works by playing stories on cards. It is an excellent design with great features like an okay to wake clock and night light – but it isn't very portable. You can connect headphones and use it as a bluetooth speaker as well.

Yoto Mini: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon If portability is key for you, the mini is your friend. It's still loud enough to use without headphones, but there's no night light and it's got a smaller screen.

Not in the UK? See the deals we've found below: