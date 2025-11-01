Care Bears Digital Pets might be peak nostalgia, but I'm here for it

Remember the Care Bears? Those slightly nauseating different coloured bears that had a TV show in the '80s. And do you remember tamagotchis? Those kind of annoying digital pets that were everywhere in the '90s.

What do you get when you combine the two? A Care Bears Digital Pet, of course.

Did anybody ask for this? Probably not. But I do think they make a good present for the child in your life, particularly as we head towards Christmas.

The Care Bear Digital Pet is on sale at the moment at Amazon for $19.99, making it a very cheap way to keep the small person in your life occupied for more than just a moment or two.

Save $5 Care Bears Digital Pet: was $24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon These Care Bear Digital Pets are now $5 off. They make presents for the kid in your life – big or small, and are ideal for anyone who fondly remembers their tamagotchi.

There are different characters: Cheer Bear, Share Bear, Funshine Bear, Good Luck Bear and Grumpy Bear. Apparently, Grumpy Bear teaches kids that it's okay to feel emotions. If you say so, Grumpy Bear.

What do you do with your digital pet? Well it's just like the old days except things have moved on a little. There are mini games and daily care activities. You can feed, clean, comfort and play with your Care Bear.

Each Care Bear also has signature expressions that are specific to its personality. So Cheer Bear sparkles and beams while Grumpy Bear, naturally, frowns.

If you're wanting some more nostalgia in your life, you may also want to check out these Tamiya RC cars, which are now cheaper than you might imagine.