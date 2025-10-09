I think 2026 might be the year that robots finally take over...but in a more cute and compact way as opposed to worldwide domination. How would you feel about having a robot companion the size of a keychain? I know it probably sounds like a waste of technology, but I just discovered the adorable Eiliko AI robot, and I won’t rest until I get one.

Back in 2023, I wrote about the rising trend of AI desk pets, and the most popular type being Eilik robots created by Energize Lab. These "pets" are a branch of emotional intelligence robots designed to broaden the social interactions that humans have with AI devices, and they're pretty dang cute too (unlike the very overpriced Moflin robot, which looks like a moth/guinea pig hybrid).

Fast forward to now, and Energize Lab has created a miniature version of its Eilik robot that can respond to touch, chat with you, and change outfits. It's really more of a bag accessory than an advanced robot companion, but I'd take one of these over a Labubu any day. You can even download 3D models to 3D print your own accessories for it!

The price of an Eiliko, while expensive, isn't far off what some are spending on the more "rare" Labubu's anyway (around $50-$60). There's clearly a demand for it too, as the Kickstarter for the Eiliko has fully sold out.

I absolutely love the character design of robots like PlayStation's AstroBot and Eve from Pixar's Wall-E, and that's probably the reason why I've fallen in love with the Eilik robot and its new miniature alternative. I grew up with basic Tamagotchis, and I would've killed for one of these robots as a kid.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Energize Lab) (Image credit: Energize Lab) (Image credit: Energize Lab)

I'm also a big fan of smart home robots, and I think we could see some big launches in 2026 with the Loona robot by KEYi Tech gaining popularity, as well as the new Samsung Ballie, which has been in development since 2020 and looks incredible.

We've already had wearable personal assistant devices like the Humane Pin and Rabbit R1 (which were admittedly a flop), and as a society, we seem to be leaning more towards AI companionship in the form of robotics. I'm really excited to see what comes next. Will you be buying an Eiliko anytime soon? Let me know your thoughts below.