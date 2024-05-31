New Astro Bot game shows that Sony has learned a trick from Nintendo

Up until recently, Sony has always been a little hesitant to really embrace its history. While it has dipped a toe in the nostalgia waters with the PlayStation Classic, one of the best retro consoles, the PlayStation brand rarely gets the same treatment as Nintendo pursues with games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That's about to change dramatically with the announcement of a new Astro Bot game for PS5, and I couldn't be happier.

PlayStation has announced a roster of new titles coming to the PlayStation 5 console and its PSVR2 headset this year, with the State of Play May showcase certainly not disappointing fans. We're getting a new Monster Hunter Wilds game, a Silent Hill 2 remake and Marvel Rivals, but the one I'm most excited about is Astro Bot!

If you aren't familiar with the Astro Bot series, it's PlayStation's own attempt at a (dare I say better) version of Mario-style gameplay with a focus on the adorable little robot protagonist, Captain Astro. I also firmly believe that Astro would obliterate Mario in a fight.

If you enjoy classic platform games with simplistic controls, paired with charming 3D visuals and immersive gameplay, then you'll love Astro Bot. This PlayStation mascot is not only charming but a great fighter too, and it looks like we'll be getting more of the quirky boss battles, epic adventures, and some new type of dog bots as can be seen from the trailer above.

Developed by Sony's Team Asobi, we won't have to wait too long for Astro's next adventure with a release date of 6th September 2024, and pre-orders opening up on June 7. I love everything about this game already, from the vibrant and fun levels with a bunch of PlayStation-branded cameos (did you spot Kratos from God of War? Aloy is there too!), and not forgetting the upbeat retro pixel soundtrack of the game to keep you bopping along.

An Astro version of God of War's Kratos shows Sony is finally having fun with its gaming brands. (Image credit: SCEE)

I'm a little disappointed that this game isn't a PSVR 2-compatible title, as this would be the ultimate game to get me back into VR since I loved the first game so much. (Psst – there's a limited-time deal right now on the PSVR 2 headset in both the US and UK).

The hype around Astro Bot all started with the PlayStation VR title: Astro Bot Rescue Mission (released in 2018) which is still to this day one of the best VR games I've ever played. Next came Astro's Playroom, a free pre-loaded platform game installed with the PlayStation 5 console to show off all of the innovative gameplay and capabilities of the Dual Sense controllers.

(Image credit: Playstation / Team Asobi)

Asobi's Studio Director, Nicolas Doucet, has confirmed via PlayStation's Blog that 'In this brand-new game, you will explore 6 galaxies and over 80 levels in search of Astro’s scattered crew' which gives us an idea of the scale we can expect from this game. He continues, 'Astro can use over 15 new abilities offering unique play styles… Among the many new powers, you will find Barkster, the Bulldog Booster that lets you air-dash and smash through enemies, metal, and glass'.

The company loves to shamelessly celebrate itself in these games (and I'm so here for it) with hundreds of references to PlayStation as a brand through the years, from older retro consoles and accessories making appearances within the game, to more subtle easter eggs that only old-school PlayStation fans would detect. It's about time PlayStation took a leaf out of Nintendo's book if you ask me.

Booster powers come in weird forms, including Barkster the dog. (Image credit: Playstation / Team Asobi)

Astro Bot games use immersive haptic feedback when punching enemies and running across levels, while utilising the Dual Sense's smart adaptive triggers combined with motion and the Dual Sense controller touchpad to offer new ways of playing and an experience like no other. Pull back on the touchpad to fling Captain Astro Bot into the depths of space, or tilt the controller left and right to swing and rock climb like a robotic monkey.

Seriously, if you haven't tried out Astro Bot yet what are you waiting for? It's free for PS5 owners and you can get a free demo of Astro Bot Rescue Mission VR too.

Looking for the best PlayStation 5 deals?