New Astro Bot game shows that Sony has learned a trick from Nintendo

I think it's the perfect celebration of the PlayStation brand.

Astro Bot for PS5; a robot jumps over a logo
Up until recently, Sony has always been a little hesitant to really embrace its history. While it has dipped a toe in the nostalgia waters with the PlayStation Classic, one of the best retro consoles, the PlayStation brand rarely gets the same treatment as Nintendo pursues with games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. That's about to change dramatically with the announcement of a new Astro Bot game for PS5, and I couldn't be happier.

PlayStation has announced a roster of new titles coming to the PlayStation 5 console and its PSVR2 headset this year, with the State of Play May showcase certainly not disappointing fans. We're getting a new Monster Hunter Wilds game, a Silent Hill 2 remake and Marvel Rivals, but the one I'm most excited about is Astro Bot!

