Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Remaster hands-on: ahead of its time

News
By published

A timely reminder of how artful video game visual design can be.

Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Remaster hands-on
(Image credit: Capcom)

Playing Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Remaster on PS5 is a trip down memory lane – I reviewed this game when it first released on PlayStation 2. Decades later the visual design and push for realism drags me back in, part simple nostalgia, part a reminder of how finely Capcom trod the line between authentic, technical realism and cartoon flamboyancy.

Samurai’s Destiny Remaster might not be the most talked-about retro game revival of the year, and less recognisable than the upcoming Capcom Fighting Collection 2, but visually, it deserves a second look. In an era obsessed with photorealism and hyper-detail, and rightly so when Assassin's Creed Shadows can look the way it does, Samurai’s Destiny Remaster is a vivid reminder that art direction matters too, but also acts as a reminder PS2 was the moment when game design started the push for realism and the adoption of cinematic tech and workflows.

Image 1 of 3
Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Remaster hands-on
(Image credit: Capcom)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.