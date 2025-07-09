These PS5 retro game deals took me straight back to the '90s – and they're all on sale for Prime Day

PS5 game remake deals are all that and a bag of chips.

Amazon Prime Day retro PS5 game deals
(Image credit: Konami / Square Enix)

If, like me, you grew up on PS1 black discs and multi-loads, and Konami code muscle memory, Prime Day can feel like a sales event to sit out, as it's usually all about new tech and games. This year, Amazon’s taken a nostalgic turn, offering up retro-inspired PS5 deals that tick all the right buttons. Game remakes and revivals have become big draws in recent years, and my list below features of the best, and one I love but has its flaws (yes, it's Alone in the Dark).

Amazon Prime PS5 retro dealSave 25%
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

New price: $29.99

This remake enhances the iconic role-playing series with a new graphics engine, faster load times, and new content, including Yuffie’s new story. If you've not played a Square RPG before, this is a good place to start.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 retro dealsSave 43%
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

New price: $39.99

Another reimagined classic that offers stunning PS5 graphics, deeper storytelling, modern combat controls, and expanded exploration beyond Midgar. Fans and newcomers will love this renewed classic.

Amazon Prime Day retro PS5 dealsSave 43%
Silent Hill 2 Remake

New price: $39.88

This remake masterfully reimagines the 1990s PlayStation horror classic with haunting visuals, modern gameplay, and chilling atmosphere. Read our Silent Hill 2 Remake review for more.

Amazon Prime Day retro PS5 dealsSave 40%
Suikoden I & II HD Remaster

New price $29.97

This brings classic JRPG charm to PS5 with updated visuals, improved sound, and timeless storytelling. This remake is perfect for fans of solid game design and pixel art nostalgia.

Amazon Prime Day retro PS5 dealsSave 43%
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

New price: $34.99

This brings the 1988 classic back to life on PS5 with stunning pixel art combined with new 3D visuals. The old turn‑based combat is revamped with quality‑of‑life gameplay options and new content. Read our Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake review.

Amazon Prime Day PS5 retro dealsSave 38%
Alone in the Dark Remake

New price: $37.36

This Unreal Engine remake revives the survival horror classic with renewed atmospheric tension and noir storytelling. It's not perfect, but fans of psychological thrills and vintage scares will enjoy the ride. Read my Alone in the Dark review for more.

