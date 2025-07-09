If, like me, you grew up on PS1 black discs and multi-loads, and Konami code muscle memory, Prime Day can feel like a sales event to sit out, as it's usually all about new tech and games. This year, Amazon’s taken a nostalgic turn, offering up retro-inspired PS5 deals that tick all the right buttons. Game remakes and revivals have become big draws in recent years, and my list below features of the best, and one I love but has its flaws (yes, it's Alone in the Dark).
Amazon Prime Day is the time to loot the past without paying 1990s prices. The best part? These aren’t dusty ports or retro kitsch for the sake of it; these are polished, PS5-remade revivals that take full advantage of the new console's power.
In this Prime Day list, I’ve rounded up the best deals for anyone craving a taste of the retro-future. So make peace with your games backlog, and prepare to relive some of the best games ever released, this time with haptics and splashy graphics.
For more, read my guide to the best retro game consoles and my list of the best Amazon Prime Day Atari deals
Best retro PS5 Prime Day deals: games
Save 25%
New price: $29.99
This remake enhances the iconic role-playing series with a new graphics engine, faster load times, and new content, including Yuffie’s new story. If you've not played a Square RPG before, this is a good place to start.
Save 43%
New price: $39.99
Another reimagined classic that offers stunning PS5 graphics, deeper storytelling, modern combat controls, and expanded exploration beyond Midgar. Fans and newcomers will love this renewed classic.
Save 43%
New price: $39.88
This remake masterfully reimagines the 1990s PlayStation horror classic with haunting visuals, modern gameplay, and chilling atmosphere. Read our Silent Hill 2 Remake review for more.
Save 40%
New price $29.97
This brings classic JRPG charm to PS5 with updated visuals, improved sound, and timeless storytelling. This remake is perfect for fans of solid game design and pixel art nostalgia.
Save 43%
New price: $34.99
This brings the 1988 classic back to life on PS5 with stunning pixel art combined with new 3D visuals. The old turn‑based combat is revamped with quality‑of‑life gameplay options and new content. Read our Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake review.
Save 38%
New price: $37.36
This Unreal Engine remake revives the survival horror classic with renewed atmospheric tension and noir storytelling. It's not perfect, but fans of psychological thrills and vintage scares will enjoy the ride. Read my Alone in the Dark review for more.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.