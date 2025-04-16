Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered's art style is already dividing gamers after apparent leak

News
By published

Is the rumoured remaster too dull?

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion logo
(Image credit: Microsoft)

The possible existence of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has excited fans of Bethesda's action role-playing game since rumours emerged back in 2023. Now it seems the game may be coming soon after images appear to have been leaked online.

Info and screenshots purportedly of the Oblivion remaster were allegedly leaked from developer Virtuous's website files. We still want to see official confirmation, but in the meantime fans are already picking apart the artwork (want to make your own? See our pick of the best game development software).

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.