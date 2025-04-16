The possible existence of Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has excited fans of Bethesda's action role-playing game since rumours emerged back in 2023. Now it seems the game may be coming soon after images appear to have been leaked online.

Info and screenshots purportedly of the Oblivion remaster were allegedly leaked from developer Virtuous's website files. We still want to see official confirmation, but in the meantime fans are already picking apart the artwork (want to make your own? See our pick of the best game development software).

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered images/details have leaked.Supposedly releasing before the end of the month.-blocking inspired by Souls-like games-sneak icons now highlighted-stamina system modified-HUD changed-hit reactions added-archery overhauled pic.twitter.com/p7ncWGYQswApril 15, 2025

The leaked images include what appear to be side-by-side comparisons between the 2006 game and the remaster, one of which features an Oblivion Gate. In some cases, it looks the difference is enough that you might think it were a remake more than a remaster.

But while the new images clearly show higher-fidelity graphics, some fans are questioning the choice of what appears to be a more muted colour palette.

I don’t think the weird green filter thing they had aged very well tbh 😭 it was only added because they didn’t have the lighting technologyApril 15, 2025

"Yuck, they're clearly 'Skyrimming' it and making everything dingier and uglier. Oblivion's Cyrodiil was a clean, bright, beautiful place that felt like a living storybook. Even the much-joked about bloom still gave it a dreamy vibe. This is a downgrade," one person writes on X

"Oblivion’s oversaturated, bloom-heavy world was half the vibe – it felt like a dream. Hope the remaster doesn’t lose that magic," another person wrote. "This looks just sad. The lush green forest replaced with a brown-ish thinned out hill... the whole atmosphere is off," is another comment.

Supposedly one of the leaked files mentions GamePass so this likely will be there day one!Also more images: pic.twitter.com/YpUdZROCm9April 15, 2025

Not everyone is put off by the graphics though, with many fans impressed by the detail in the new scenes. The leaked images also appear to include an updated version of the game’s fire-wreath logo and box art including one for a deluxe edition.

Some fans aren't yet ready to dismiss the possibility that the images could be from a fan version of the game (there's already a fan remake called Skyblivion coming this year.

But there's been talk of an official Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered since documents relating to Microsoft's acquisition of Zeni-Max studios emerged back in 2023 during the Federal Trade Commission’s probe into the company.

According to @JeffGrubb, The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion remake will shadow drop next week! #oblivionremake pic.twitter.com/J7keFKKqlHApril 15, 2025

The gaming journalist Jeff Grub has claimed that Microsoft plans to stealth release Oblivion Remastered as soon as next week. The leaks suggest the game will have locking inspired by Souls-like games, a modified stamina system, new HUD, the addition of hit reactions and revamped archery.

Meanwhile, there's still no news on Elder Scrolls VI!

For more gaming news, see one developer's Titanfall x The Finals game. Also check out this realistic photography game and have a play on the Black Mirror Thronglets game.