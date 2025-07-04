The Everwild and Perfect Dark cancellations are a moment of reckoning for Xbox

News
By published

Is the console we knew dead?

Everwild
(Image credit: Rare / Microsoft)

I already suspected the worst given that it's been over five years since the Everwild announcement trailer dropped, but it seems it's now official. The game has apparently fallen victim to Microsoft's cuts at Xbox and won't make it to release.

Revealed back in 2019, the open-world adventure looked mysterious and enigmatic. With beautiful art style reminiscent of Princess Mononoke and a wholesome-looking theme, I had hopes this would be a return to form for Rare. Alas, it seems we will never know what could have been.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.