Fed up waiting for Titanfall 3? This indie dev made a prototype game in Unreal Engine just 10 days

Titanfall meets The Finals in this stunning gamplay demo.

Fans continue to hold out hope for Titanfall 3, but it's not clear if we'll ever see it. Recent rumours suggest a sequel to the first-person shooter is being built in Unreal Engine 5 with multiple modes and live service features, but with Respawn working on Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi 3, I'm not holding my breath.

In the meantime, an indie developer has grown tired of the almost decade-long wait. He decided to use Unreal Engine to make a prototype game billed as Titanfall x The Finals, and fans love it (see our pick of the best game development software and the best 3D modelling software if you're looking to start work on your own projects).

