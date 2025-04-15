Fans continue to hold out hope for Titanfall 3, but it's not clear if we'll ever see it. Recent rumours suggest a sequel to the first-person shooter is being built in Unreal Engine 5 with multiple modes and live service features, but with Respawn working on Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi 3, I'm not holding my breath.

In the meantime, an indie developer has grown tired of the almost decade-long wait. He decided to use Unreal Engine to make a prototype game billed as Titanfall x The Finals, and fans love it (see our pick of the best game development software and the best 3D modelling software if you're looking to start work on your own projects).

Titanfall x The Finals = Project Shatterpoint - 1 min gameplay demo! - YouTube Watch On

"Since Respawn isn't making Titanfall 3 anytime soon, I made this prototype in 10 days and added destruction!," Emerson Phillips says, introducing his prototype game on Reddit.

Emerson's Australia-based Tetra Studios is known for Triton XR: Reality Warfare. The dev cites Titanfall as one of the most influential games on his career as a technical designer, and says he always craved FPSs with this level of movement fluidity.

That's why he set out to make a Titanfall-inspired game in Unreal. To speed up development, Emerson says he used used an Infima Games pack for the basic structure and animations, reworking networking systems for rapid movement and updating the code for combat. He plans to replace the assets if he moves forward with the game.

He tried using Unreal's own Chaos system for destruction but found performance suffered so opted for a Mesh Boolean protocol. He found this to be more performant, and it allows holes to be carved at any point in any object. He says he's researching to see if building collapsing is possible.

Fans are loving the concept, from the EPG destruction to the reused Titanfall 2 grapple sound effect. Emerson's now validating his prototype, which he's dubbed Project Shatterpoint. You can see a one-minute gameplay demo in the video above and sign up to playtest at the Tetra Studios site.

