The Marathon cinematic looks absolutely breathtaking – it's one of the best short sci-fi movies I've seen in years

News
By published

Bungie brought in an Oscar-winning director for the stunning short film.

Image from Marathon cinematic
(Image credit: Bungie)

Just as AAA studios are cutting budgets left, right and centre, Bungie's gone and broken the mold. It brought in an Oscar-winning director for its Marathon reveal cinematic, and it looks incredible.

Gamers have been divided over the vibrant colours and glitchy Wipeout-influenced art style of Bungie's new Marathon game. The verdict on the new reveal cinematic short should be less contentious. Calling it a 'reveal cinematic short' is really underselling it. This is a mini sci-fi movie with stunning animation, an intimate narrative – and, yes, a lot of killing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.