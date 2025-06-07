Recommended reading

I played Reach and have never felt like more of a parkour king in VR

News
By published

nDreams' new game, made in Unreal Engine 5, is the next (literal) leap for VR since Half-Life: Alyx.

Reach; a woman falls shooting a bow and arrow
(Image credit: nDreams)

Five years since its release, Half-Life: Alyx still stands as the high bar for a full-length blockbuster VR game in visuals, storytelling and gameplay. Not that there haven't been admirable attempts, like Batman: Arkham Shadow, Horizon Call of the Mountain or Alien: Rogue Incursion, but I've always found they fall short.

That however hasn't stopped VR studio nDreams – who previously made the wonderful Synapse – from uttering Valve's masterpiece when I was invited to play its new game Reach, ahead of its reveal at the Future Games Show.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.