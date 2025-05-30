Recommended reading

How abstract art, graphic design and point cloud tech combine in unique indie game Dreams of Another

Features
By published

Director Baiyon shares how the game's shifting stylised world is made.

The dreamlike visuals for Dreams of Another, when it was first announced at Sony's February State of Play, make just as strong an impression as the sight of its protagonist, a man in pyjamas, holding an assault rifle, which instead of being used as a weapon actually results in objects materialising into being. A form of creation, if you will, which incidentally fits the game's tagline: no creation without destruction.

It's quite the philosophical musing from developer Q-Games and the game's director Baiyon, who has a background in multimedia art, both in graphic design and music. Indeed, the studio's founder Dylan Cuthbert had originally invited him to design the graphics and soundtrack for the PSN game PixelJunk Eden before he ended up joining the developer, directing PixelJunk 4am and PixelJunk Eden 2.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alan Wen
Alan Wen
Video games journalist

Alan Wen is a freelance journalist writing about video games in the form of features, interview, previews, reviews and op-eds. Work has appeared in print including Edge, Official Playstation Magazine, GamesMaster, Games TM, Wireframe, Stuff, and online including Kotaku UK, TechRadar, FANDOM, Rock Paper Shotgun, Digital Spy, The Guardian, and The Telegraph.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.