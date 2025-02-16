Shoot 'em ups are a massive genres in video games, exploding in the 1980s and 90s and splitting offer into myriad subgenres like scrolling shooters, rail shooters, run-and-gun and even cute ’em ups (seriously). But until now, I'd never seen a game where shooting creates rather than destroys.

That's the unusual mechanic in Dreams of Another from Q-Games and Baiyon, the multimedia artist who directed PixelJunk Eden. The game was announced for PS5 and PSVR 2 during PlayStation’s State of Play, with a trailer and message from Baiyon himself (see our guide to the best game dev software and best laptops for game development if you're planning to start crafting your own masterpiece).

Dreams of Another - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS VR2 Games - YouTube Watch On

The concept behind Dreams of Another was inspired by the philosophical idea that there's "no creation without destruction." The player's shots materialise and create the world in the game, challenging the conventions of shooting games and looking very beautiful in the process.

The artistic style looks totally unique with point cloud technology used to create a poetic, dreamlike world filled with mysterious characters. We're told that everyday objects have witty thoughts that offer unconventional perspectives on societal norms while Baiyon also created the soundtrack.

The Kyoto based artist says he created the game from scratch, writing the story and crafting the dialogue. "By continuously exploring the forms and traditions that exist within games with great appreciation and respect, sometimes from completely different perspectives, even in reverse, I was able to create something truly exciting," he says.

"You destroy with a gun, yet in fact, you create. Like the strokes of a brush on a canvas, where each action brings something new into existence. I wanted to create a game that evokes this sensation, and through endless experimentation and careful adjustments with my team, it finally took shape."

The game can be wish listed at the PlayStation Store. It will be released this year for PS5, PS5 Pro and PSVR 2. The PS5 Pro will provide vivid and smooth point cloud visuals with high-resolution support. See below for prices on all three devices.