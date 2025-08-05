The 6 best places to get free video game assets

Features
By published

From art to UI, music and VFX, these game asset libraries could help you make your game faster and cheaper.

The logos of five of the best places to get free game assets
(Image credit: Kenney / GameDev Market / Unity / Itch Corp / Epic Games)

Creating all of your own original video game assets can be great for ensuring a unique identity and control over your game, but it's also hugely time-consuming and costly. Fortunately, there are lots of places to get free game assets, from art and animation to sounds, music and VFX. And they don't have to make your game feel generic if you modify them sufficiently to make them your own.

Pre-made assets can be a sound option for solo devs and small teams working with limited resources, and even major studios often re-purpose assets to allow developers to focus on other creative aspects.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.