Free textures: Where to find textures for your 3D artwork

While you can create textures for your 3D art yourself, you'll save yourself plenty of time and effort by grabbing one of the many high-quality free textures you'll find online. This article is your one-stop-shop for free textures. On this page you'll find a rundown of the best places to look for free textures online, or jump to page 2 to download Creative Bloq's awesome starter pack of 40 free textures.

No matter how specific your needs, you'll find the texture you're after somewhere here! Let's get started. Here are some websites where you'll find thousands of quality, high-resolution free textures for 3D work. And if you'd like some inspiration of the sort of artwork you could create, see our realistic 3D portraits.

3DXO's library makes it easy to find the texture you need

With around 620 free textures currently available for download, 3DXO's collection isn't the biggest. However, it more than makes up for that with its usability – it's quick and easy to scan through the collection and find exactly what you're looking for, whether that be a simple wall or floor surface or something a little more exotic. The site also has a small library of 3D models and stock photos for you to rifle through, so stock up while you're there.

At 3D Textures you get those all-important maps, too

João Paulo's collection of free 3D textures isn't as big as some other libraries, but the textures that are on offer are great quality, and they come with the added advantage of diffuse, normal, displacement, occlusion and specularity maps. You can download them one by one, but if you buy Paulo a coffee, he'll give you a link to the folder containing all of his textures so you can grab them all easily.

Visit Texturer for a comprehensive selection of high resolution textures

Texturer is a creative resource for 3D artists, designers, web designers and animators, providing a comprehensive selection of high resolution textures. For ease of use, all textures are organised into categories and sub categories, featuring everything from brick, buildings and doors to animals, food and fabric.

Designer Bill Scott shares his resources on Texturemate

Texturemate is the online repository of Bill Scott, an electric engineer who also works as a designer. Here, Scott shares textures, stock photos, brushes and other design resources he creates. The site has a fantastic library of free textures, all organised in named folders so you can easily find exactly what you're looking for.

3D Total has thousands of free textures available

3D Total is a brilliant resource for CG artists, which includes training, an inspiration gallery, 3D assets and a free textures library. It doesn't look like it has been updated since 2012, but how much do textures change, really? Currently, 3D Total has 16,631 free high-res royalty free images, which you can search through by category or using the search tool provided on the site. Note: images offered here are subject to this License Agreement.

A range of free textures, plus plenty more to download for a low cost

There aren’t millions of free textures to download here, but there is a varied selection of free options. If you're willing to pay out a little bit, there are also a range of textures available at a very low cost, with plenty of discounts available.

Textures.com features everything from animals to X-Rays

Featuring everything from animals to X-Rays, Textures.com features a wide array of textures for 3D work that you can download once you've registered for an account. You can browse by texture type or view the latest additions to the site. There's even a small selection of tutorials for you to try.

Download a lower-res version of almost any of these paid textures for free

Arroway Textures offers a range of fantastic surfaces. This site sells individual and bundled textures, but the neat system lets you download lower resolution examples of just about any texture they sell, for free. The only restriction is that is must be for non-commercial use.

3D Texture includes categories such as cloth and fabric and glass and metal

Like CG Textures above, the 3D Texture gallery is a showcase for texture libraries and backgrounds. Browsable categories include cloth and fabric textures, glass and metal textures, sky textures and vehicles/car textures. You can also view new and the most popular images, as rated by the site's members.

TurboSquid's good for textures as well as models

Not only is TurboSquid an extensive library of pro-grade 3D models, but it also hosts "the world's largest collection of textures". It's certainly crammed with stuff and encourages its users to submit their own textures for sale. Simply search for what you need, then narrow down your choices by checking compatibility with 3ds Max, Cinema 4D, Maya and many more modelling apps.

