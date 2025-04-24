This Horizon Zero Dawn-inspired hard-surface model masterfully blends realism with intricate design

Nicolas Davin is a young 3D artist from France. He is passionate about 3D modelling, particularly hard surface modelling. Since high school, he's enjoyed drawing video game concepts and has a strong desire to work in the gaming industry.

"I chose to create fan art of the Thunderjaw from Horizon Zero Dawn because I absolutely love the game, and I want to do more hard-surface work in the future," Nicolas says.

"I decided to rely on only the few references I found and make my own version. For the last project in my school term, I made a space mercenary with his weapons for a game project in Unreal Engine 5."

This content originally appeared in 3D World magazine.