The 17 best ZBrush tutorials

ZBrush tutorials are widely available on the web, often for a cost but sometimes for free. The best ZBrush tutorials can help novice 3D artists to get started with the application, and more competent users to learn a new trick or two about some of the best 3D modelling software around.

But how do you separate the useful ZBrush tutorials from the ponderous or pointless? Well, we're here to filter out the dross for you. In this article you'll find our pick of the best ZBrush tutorials on the web. You'll find tips on everything from the basics you need to get started making 3D art, to specific tutorials to help you create fur, hair, fabric and more.

Pluralsight's tutorials are tailored to your skill level

If you sign up for a free trial account with Pluralsight, you can access easy-to-follow suite of ZBrush tutorials that cover everything you need to learn more about the sculpting software. You'll start by doing on of Pluralsight's 'IQ' tests to determine your ZBrush skills, and ensure you start at the level suitable for you.

Everything a beginner needs to get started with ZBrush

This course from online software training website Lynda introduces ZBrush to artists that are making a transition from another sculpting program. It covers the most popular tools and techniques for digital painting and sculpting in ZBrush. This course may be a few years old now, but the basic functions have not changed in this time, making this a great place to learn core skills. And with a free month's trial, you can get started at no cost.

Madeleine Scott-Spencer shares insider techniques for better sculpting in this video tutorial

Weta Workshop veteran Madeleine Scott-Spencer sits down with 3D World magazine to share some of her insider techniques for sculpting better-looking models in less time with ZBrush.

There are few better places to get ZBrush tutorials than the Gnomon Workshop

The Gnomon Workshop offers a wide range of ZBrush tutorials, but you do need to pay a subscription fee to access them. If you're not sure, sign up for a three-day free trial, which should be enough time to try a few of them out. This training website doesn't just cover ZBrush: there are also tutorials for a whole host of other programmes, too.

In this workshop for ImagineFX, Adam Dewhirst walks through how to combine Zbrush and Photoshop to turn a loose concept into a fully realised idea, playing to both programs' strengths. Find the video above and click here to discover how to follow the process.

Titouan Olive shows you how to use ZBrush to push your sculpts to the next level

In this tutorial, lead character artist Titouan Olive shows you how to use ZBrush to apply Hollywood model-making techniques without a Hollywood budget. There's a clear walkthrough to follow, plus handy videos to illustrate trickier points.

Ensuring hair looks as realistic as possible is a difficult task for any ZBrush user. This short video tutorial sums up how you can create texture to guarantee the best outcome.

Creating realistic look cloth folds is no easy task in 3D. In this two-hour video tutorial, 3D artist David Richardson explains the process behind it.

In this popular tutorial, 3D artist Liam Shaw walks through the process of creating digital characters from scratch in ZBrush. It's aimed at those still getting to grips with the software.

Learn to create a 3D model of the iconic Star Wars character

For this project, 3D artist Juan Martin Garcia Forn give some tips about how to model a Stormtrooper from the Star Wars franchise using all the best bits of Maya, ZBrush and Photoshop. He reveals how to plan the composition ahead of beginning the modelling, and how rendering proved the most challenging aspect. "Since I had a very clear idea of how the final image should look, the lighting and camera angles had to be planned before the execution," he tells 3D World. "Everything was then pretty easy thanks to KeyShot's very friendly interface."

Let's face it, that looks pretty freaky doesn't it

This super-quick and simple tutorial shows you how to model humanoid ears. You should already know the very basics of ZBrush to do this tutorial.

This tutorial explains everything including adding muscle volume

This tutorial is ideal for those who want to look beyond the easy option of downloading free 3D models and learn how to sculpt realistic anatomy using ZBrush. ZBrush provides you with the much-needed freedom required when shaping forms – perfect for this type of sculpting.

Create the alien from Alien with this tutorial

You'll already be aware that we're pretty obsessed with H.R. Giger's alien, thanks to our previous sci-fi design features. Here, you'll discover how to reincarnate the alien character using various ZBrush tools such as the ZSketch feature.

Discover how to sculpt realistic fine details to complete an alien creature’s face

Darrell Abney demonstrates how he sculpted the face of his creature, Worgrock, to help you learn how to create a 3D alien pirate character. Abney chose ZBrush as his main weapon of choice due to its "many sculpting tools, and generally being fun to sculpt with", but he also uses Maya, Substance Painter and V-Ray in this tips feature.

Not just for video game design, creating tiling mesh is a useful skill

Tiling meshes are helpful for creating video game environments. This tutorial is particularly effective when it comes to those little details on cliff faces and rocks. It's important to get these looking realistic and this step-by-step guide will help you to do just that.

Harness the tools of ZBrush to create interesting character poses

If you're after a way to make your 3D models more interesting, making them walk or hold an object can work wonders. ZBrush has a wide range of tools to help with this, with various posing processes to choose from. This tutorial runs through exactly what those processes are and drops in some tips to ensure you get it right.

Paul Gaboury shows how to use PolyPaint with PolyGroupIt

Paul Gaboury demonstrates PolyPaint in conjunction with PolyGroupIt, first by creating the helmet panels on a character head sculpt by artist James Cain, then by adding gold panelling to a ring created by Nacho Riesco Gostanza.

