How to create an asset for AAA games using ZBrush

James Brady covers the production process of making a high-quality model ready for Unreal Engine.

For this workshop, I’m going to guide you through creating a high-quality asset for a video game or movie – in this case a military-style walkie-talkie. We’ll cover the process of creating the high-poly mesh, using ZBrush to add fold details, the best practices for creating a low-poly mesh, getting the most out of your UVs, tips and tricks for getting high-quality bakes, and achieving photorealism in your textures. At the end of this tutorial, you should have a few extra workflow hacks on your belt, allowing you to create high-fidelity assets for your portfolio.

If you're new to Unreal, check out our Unreal Engine 5 guide for all you need to know and to see the creation platform in action, take a look at how Still Wakes The Deep was made more terrifyingly beautiful with Unreal Engine 5. Want to upgrade your creative kit? Check out our best laptops for 3d modelling guide.

James Brady

James is a freelance video game artist from Ireland. He has worked on GTA Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, Halo Infinite, Dying Light 2, Ghostbusters, Judas, Rogue Company and more.

