How to create a stylised character using ZBrush

How-to
By
published

Learn how to craft visually appealing characters and clean, polished meshes in ZBrush with João Sousa.

Using ZBrush to create a 3D sculpture of Raphael from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, by João Sousa
(Image credit: João Sousa)
Jump To:

Whether creating your own design or bringing someone else’s concept art to life, your role as a character artist is to capture not only the likeness, but also the figure’s essence and transfer all these details into a 3D model. Achieving an appealing look is one of the most challenging aspects when sculpting stylised characters, but the reward is immense when you reach a stage where the character feels both believable and alive. 

In this ZBrush tutorial, I’ll guide you through the process I followed to sculpt a different take on Raphael from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise, which is based on concept art by the awesome Luigi Lucarelli. He showcased not only the character’s appearance with clothing, which is our primary focus, but also a version without the jacket and T-shirt that’s highly beneficial for us 3D artists, as it offers a clearer understanding of the character’s torso.

Black and white headshot photograph of Creative Bloq contributor João Sousa
João Sousa

João is a freelance character artist who has been working in the collectibles industry since 2020. He specialises as a digital sculptor for renowned brands such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Pixar, Warner Bros., and Nickelodeon

