Back in May 2015, Rebelle was launched as a specialist watercolor simulation tool. Ten years and 107 updates later, it's now a full-featured program that holds a place on our list of the best digital art software thanks to its impressive recreation of the behaviour of a range of real-world media.

To commemorate the milestone, developer Escape Motions is inviting artists and fans to join the 10th anniversary celebration with special offers and a chance to win early access to the next major update: Rebelle 8 Pro.

Win early access to Rebelle 8 Pro

Rebelle 8 Pro will be released in the next quarter of the year (Image credit: Escape Motions)

Rebelle 8 is coming sometime between July and September, and existing users will be able to get early access for a chance to explore new features and contribute to shaping the final release. If you buy Rebelle 7, you’ll be eligible for a free upgrade to the equivalent edition of Rebelle 8.

You could also win early access to Rebelle 8 Pro by sharing Rebelle artwork, stories, or creative processes on social media using the hashtag #10YearsofRebelle. One winner will be selected on June 16 from public social media posts.

Escape Motions is also offering 50% off all 170+ Rebelle art surfaces for a limited time. The high-resolution surfaces developed in collaboration with academic professionals are a big part of Rebelle’s natural painting experience, enhancing brushstroke texture and pigment behaviour.

The history and future of Rebelle art software

Rebelle was created by the Slovakian artist Peter Blaškovič, who wanted to replicate the spontaneous, fluid behaviour of real watercolor paints in a digital format. You can see the first promotional video Escape Motions released below. Today, the software replicates other media too, including oils, acrylics, inks and pencils and provides lifelike pigment mixing and advanced water diffusion.

The current release, Rebelle 7, which we reviewed last year, introduced shiny new metallic materials, so we're very keen to see what's coming in Rebelle 8.

As part of the 10th anniversary celebration, Escape Motions will be posting a behind-the-scenes preview of Rebelle 8 along with interviews with developers, digital art surface designers and long-time users throughout June. Users who have been with Rebelle since the beginning and never skipped a version will receive two paper sets as a gift. You can learn more on the Rebelle blog.