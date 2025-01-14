Photoshop is getting real-time collaboration tools, and it's about time

Live Co-Editing enables multiple users to work on the same Photoshop file at once.

A woman with a flower in her mouth
(Image credit: Adobe)

Collaborative editing has been a feature in Photoshop for a few years, but you can’t work on a file at the same time as other people. You can invite others to edit an image and everyone’s changes will be synced, but you have to wait your turn if someone else is in the file you want to edit.

Today, Adobe announces Live Co-Editing, which enables multiple people to collaborate on the same file simultaneously. The capability is currently in beta, and Adobe wants users to test the new feature and provide feedback that will be used to shape how the technology evolves. You can sign up to the private beta and try it out today.

