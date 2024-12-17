I saw the magical Reflection Removal tool teased at Adobe Max – and it's now reached Photoshop

2023's best Sneak becomes reality.

Adobe reflection removal tool
(Image credit: Adobe)

I was at Adobe Max LA in 2023 when they revealed Photoshop's new Reflection Removal tool as a Sneak, though at the time it was called Project See Through . Provoking genuine gasps from the audience, it's one of the most useful tools I've seen during one of these events, because it could actually be essential in your everyday workflow.

Often these Sneaks are best for creatives using specialist techniques, but this is one that will delight even the most basic user. Just imagine how often pesky reflections get in the way of your incredible photography. (See more Adobe AI magic in the best Photoshop tutorials).

