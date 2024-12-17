I was at Adobe Max LA in 2023 when they revealed Photoshop's new Reflection Removal tool as a Sneak, though at the time it was called Project See Through . Provoking genuine gasps from the audience, it's one of the most useful tools I've seen during one of these events, because it could actually be essential in your everyday workflow.

Often these Sneaks are best for creatives using specialist techniques, but this is one that will delight even the most basic user. Just imagine how often pesky reflections get in the way of your incredible photography. (See more Adobe AI magic in the best Photoshop tutorials).

Original image vs retouched image (Image credit: Adobe)

But how does it work? The AI can tell the difference between the two parts of the photo by judging the colour and sharpness. It can then isolate and remove the unwanted elements. It won't work on anything very badly damaged by reflection – it works in the same way as a person viewing the picture. If you can't unscramble what you're looking at then neither can the AI.

Left to right: Original image, image with reflection removed, isolated reflection layer (Image credit: Adobe)

Currently just available on RAW files, it will soon also be coming to JPGs and HEICs, you can access the tool by opening the Camera RAW tool and going to the Technology Preview panel. There you'll find the New AI Settings and Features Panel. Finally, restart Photoshop or Bridge. When you open a RAW file you'll have the option to use a slider to adjust how clearly you can see the reflection on the image.

