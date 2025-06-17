Recommended reading

Why creative agencies need to know about new Adobe Firefly Boards

The collaborative moodboarding app is now out of beta.

Adobe Firefly boards
(Image credit: Adobe)

Since the explosion of AI image generators in around 2022, we've heard a lot about how useful the tech is for designers in the ideation process. The problem's been that convenient interfaces to support that use have been lacking. You had to generate images in an AI model, and then drag them into a more traditional program to organise and edit them, with all the limitations that entailed.

That's been changing over the past year with the arrival of collaborative infinite-canvas tools that let you generate and iterate images in one place, working with colleagues like you would in a web document or online whiteboard. Midjourney Patchwork rolled out in December, while Recraft tailored the concept to more practical design applications and the people behind node-based FLORA realised this kind of approach could be more helpful if it worked as a wrapper for various AI models.

Image 1 of 2
A moodboard with AI-generated images in Adobe Firefly Boards
(Image credit: Adobe)
Image 1 of 1
Adobe Firefly mobile app
(Image credit: Adobe)

