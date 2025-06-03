Recommended reading

Why the new Android Photoshop app could be huge for Adobe

Photoshop for Android is totally free during the beta period.

There's big news today for the millions of content creators who, contrary to what some media and software companies seem to think, don't have an iPhone. Photoshop for Android is finally out in beta.

While that announcement will probably get less attention than the launch of the iPhone app back in February, it could be more important. The launch of Photoshop beta in the Play store brings a fully featured mobile version of the best photo editing software to the most widely used smartphone platform, putting it in reach of close to 4 billion users. That's almost three times as many users as iPhone.

