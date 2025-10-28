Adobe has been rolling out masses of AI-powered features in programs like Photoshop and Premiere Pro over the past couple of years, but the news at the Adobe MAX 2025 conference in LA today goes beyond just more of the same. The software giant is moving beyond the one-size-fits-all approach to generative AI and putting personalisation at the heart of its approach.

It's launching the options of custom AI models for both brands and individual creators, and it's adding agentic AI assistants that can read users' social media and propose ideas for things to post. Put together, the changes are geared towards creating a much more versatile and tailored ecosystem of creative software (see the current Adobe software list).

For enterprise users, Adobe has announced the launch of Adobe Firefly Foundry. The company will work directly with businesses to create tailored generative AI models unique to their brand. Trained on entire catalogs of existing IPs, these "deeply tuned" proprietary Adobe Firefly Foundry models will be built on top of existing Firefly models and will be able to generate image, video, audio, vector and even 3D based on brands' own content .

Firefly Foundry is intended to addresses the challenges in achieving on-brand consistency across materials generated by AI. Adobe says it will allow brands to scale on-brand content production, create new customer experiences and extend their IP. While other AI companies provide customisable base models, Adobe has a possible advantage in that it believes its models are commercially safe because they were trained on licensed material.

Adobe's also rolling out customisable models for creators. These are simpler, working directly in the Firefly app and Firefly Boards. The company says creators can “easily personalise their own AI models to generate entire series of assets with visual consistency in their own, unique style”. There's a waitlist for early access to the private beta.

Adobe Firefly will be able to plan your social media posts for you

Looking further ahead, Adobe showcased new conversational AI assistants in its creative apps that will connect to users' social media accounts and give them ideas for things to post (among other things).

Dubbed Project Moonlight, the new assistants will be powered by agentic AI to provide a conversational interface that connects across Adobe apps to help users make whatever assets they need.

Project Moonlight will be able to propose ideas for social media posts (Image credit: Adobe)

The idea is that users will be able to describe in their own words what they want to accomplish, or how they want something to look and feel, and the friendly AI assistant will help them achieve that.

Creators will be able to ask their AI assistant for personalised advice and suggestions, and it seems the agents will also draw insights from creators’ social channels, picking up on content that has done well, with the aim of helping users to brainstorm ideas and create new content faster.

AI models galore

Adobe's also expanding on its new strategy of adding third-party AI models to its software, including models from Black Forest Labs, Google, Luma AI, OpenAI and Runway, which will be integrated directly into the Adobe platform as they’re released. Today, Adobe announced the addition of new partners ElevenLabs and Topaz Labs along with more models from existing partners.

Generative Upscale in Photoshop now uses Topaz Labs’ technology to upscale low-resolution images to 4K. Other new AI tools include AI Object Mask in Premiere (public beta) to help identify and isolate people and objects in video frames, and Assisted Culling in Lightroom (public beta) to help photographers quickly identify the best images in large collections of photos.

Firefly Image Model 5

There's also a new proprietary AI model in Firefly: Image Model 5 (public beta). It can generate images in native 4MP resolution without upscaling, and provides improved realism in lighting and texture.

The new model also adds much more powerful image-editing capabilities with a new Prompt to Edit tool that lets users describe how they want to edit an image. Adobe says Layered Image Editing is in development for precise, context-aware compositing that keeps changes coherent.

Generative credits for Adobe Firefly are available with various Adobe plans, including Creative Cloud Pro, Adobe Express Premium and the Firefly mobile and web plan. See the Adobe website or any current deals below.