While a mountain of AI features form the majority of the announcements from Adobe Max in Los Angeles this week, the company also revealed a series of partnerships, with many third party generative models now integrated into Creative Cloud.

But Adobe told Creative Bloq there’s one partner it’s particularly excited about: Google. Not only has Adobe integrated Google’s own AI models into its tools, including Gemini, Veo, and Imagen, but it’s also partnered with the Google-owned YouTube, letting users create for YouTube shorts directly in the Premiere mobile app. (For every announcement in one place, check out our Adobe Max 2025 coverage).

YouTube’s Scott Silver and Adobe’s Ely Greenfield announce the partnership between YouTube and Adobe Premiere mobile on stage at Adobe Max 2025 (Image credit: Future)

“[Google and Adobe’s] partnership brings together Adobe’s decades of creative expertise with Google’s advanced AI models—including Gemini, Veo, and Imagen—to usher in a new era of creative expression,” Adobe announced this week.

When I asked Rajan Vashisht, head of machine learning engineering at Adobe, which new partnership he was most excited about, he immediately named Google, explaining how to ability to use Adobe’s Firefly Model 5 alongside Google’s Nano Banana offers much more choice to users.

Adobe has integrated third party AI models, including Google’s into Creative Cloud (Image credit: Adobe)

YouTube’s Scott Silver joined Adobe’s Ely Greenfield on stage at MAX to share news of their Premiere mobile app partnership. “"Our goal at YouTube is to meet creators where they are and give everyone the tools they need to make storytelling easier and connect with their audiences.”

It’s easy to see why the latter partnership could be a huge win for Adobe. Baked-in features could turn Premiere mobile into a bonafide ‘YouTube Shorts app’. At a time when short-form content is, for better or worse, everywhere, becoming synonymous with creating it sounds like the ultimate goal for a mobile video editing app.