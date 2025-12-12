Zootopia 2 could become Disney's biggest movie ever – here's how it was made

Disney's Zootopia 2 is on its way to becoming one of Disney's biggest movies ever, already grossing close to $1 billion since it opened on Thanksgiving weekend. That puts it on coarse to potentially surpass The Lion King and Inside Out 2, which both took over $1.6 billion.

The sequel has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike (although some reckon Disney could learn from a French supermarket's surprise animation masterpiece). Now the studio and its animators are revealing behind-the-scenes looks at the animation process, sharing tests and breaking down the design, and storytelling (also see our guides to the best animation software and the best laptops for animation).

Nathan Engelhardt, the animation supervisor on Zootopia 2, has been sharing test animations and first passes, showing how he pushed the characters expressions for the hit sequel.

In the post below, he shares an early calisthenic for Captain Hoggbottom. He's also shared lighting and blocking passes for Pawbert Lynxley, who he says was one of the most fun characters he's brought to life in his 14 years at Disney.

Senior animator Hyrum Osmond has also shared behind-the-scenes footage, including of the infamous worm-eating scene, which was originally longer in his second pass version.

You can see lots more about how Zootopia 2 was made on the Disney Animation website. There's a fairly comprehensive overview of the process involved in making the film website that can serve as a great primer on anyone interested in learning how animation works.

The page walks through everything from creative and visual development to look development, modelling, rigging and simulation, effects and lighting. The site features insights from other Disney movies too, explained in a simple jargon-free way that helps make the animation process understandable for everyone.

For more inspiration, see our features on animation styles and some of the highlights to look out for in animation in 2026. We're also looking forward to the Stranger Things animation.