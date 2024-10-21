Adobe's Project Concept AI is a secret game-changer, and here's why

Alexandru Costin reveals why it's more impressive than you'd imagine.

Adobe MAX 2024, Project Concept demo
(Image credit: Adobe)

Adobe's Project Concept AI platform could be a game-changer for artists and designers, and no-one is really talking about it. While I was at Adobe MAX 2024 many other announcements grabbed the headlines, such as the new Adobe Sneaks I saw first-hand and the new AI tool for Illustrator that can turn any image into a vector. But Project Concept could quietly be revolutionising how art is made.

To date we've seen how Adobe has developed AI in Firefly at arm's length, then merged the best-use AI tools into Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere Pro when the time is right, and when they make sense. But outside of the browser-based AI in Firefly, Adobe has yet to develop a pure AI platform for new artists who have embraced generative AI. That is until it revealed Project Concept at Adobe MAX 2024.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

