As a dedicated Samsung fan, I'm delighted that the Galaxy Ring has finally hit its lowest price ever at just $299.99 over at Amazon. I've been on the fence about whether or not to buy this ring for a while now, and never been able to justify the price tag despite all of its great fitness tracking features.

While $300 is still a lot to pay for a smart ring (at least in my opinion), this deal with $100 off is a very generous offer – considering that the Galaxy Ring only launched last July. If you're not familiar with the concept of smart rings, these wearables offer a more subtle way to keep tabs on your health and fitness, while analysing your sleep metrics and tracking menstrual cycles too.

The lowest price we've seen on the Galaxy Ring so far in the US has been $199 (though this required an eligible trade-in), whereas the lowest UK price I've spotted was £319 a few months back. If you want to know more about what the Galaxy Ring can do, I got a close-up look at it last year when I visited Samsung HQ. For more savings, check out Samsung Student discount offers.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq) (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq) (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / Creative Bloq)

Save $100 Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon Overview: I tried the Galaxy Ring on for size at Samsung HQ in London, and it feels incredibly premium. The fact that it comes in black also makes me emo heart happy. It has the power to track your general wellness, and with the help of Galaxy AI, it uses this data to provide you with a daily energy score and insights about your lifestyle. Key features: | Weight: 2.3g (Size 5) up to 3.0g (Size 13) | Dimensions: 7.0mm x 2.6mm | Battery: 18mAh (Size 5) - 23.5mAh (Size 13) up to 7 days | Connectivity: BLE 5.4 (needs Android 11 or higher) | Memory: 8MB | Colours: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, Titanium Gold. Release date: July 2024 Review Consensus: As for performance, our sister sites seem to think that it's a great option for fitness tracking with useful insights. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Woman&Home: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ Read more ▼

