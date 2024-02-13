Samsung just got me interested in Smart Rings

Wearable tech seems to be the latest trend right now, with smart rings especially dominating the category. I recently got myself a Galaxy Watch 6, as it came included as a bundle with my new Samsung Galaxy S24, and although I really do love this wearable watch – it got me thinking if I'd be better off with a smart ring instead.

Other amazing innovations in wearable tech include the Humane AI pin, which aims to eradicate the concept of screens, just like smart rings. Samsung revealed a first look at its upcoming Galaxy Ring during the latest Samsung Unpacked event, and according to Forbes, we can expect this to arrive towards the second half of 2024 (and it might have a completely different design too). There's no indication of price yet, but it won't be cheap.

Smart rings are on track to be the next big thing and are relatively new territory at the moment, but these small wearable gadgets have me very intrigued. It's also no secret that I'm a dedicated Android super-fan, so a smart ring made by Samsung would be right up my street, and likely my number one choice.

What are smart rings?

Smart rings are wearable devices, shaped like a ring, that are worn on your finger and designed to be a combination of sleek and discreet. They're packed with health data that (according to limited research) can be a lot more reliable than measurements that have been taken from a smartwatch, due to the unintrusive placement on your finger and comfort for wearing while you sleep.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Who are smart rings for?

Smart rings won't be to everyone's tastes. The screenless nature of these wearable ring devices might have a few people scratching their heads, but to others, it will make perfect sense and fit better into their lifestyles.

For example, I'm trying to make a conscious effort to spend less time looking at screens, using a combination of Focus Mode and Blue light-blocking glasses to combat digital fatigue and give my eyes a break. I'm not so sure that it's working, in all honesty, but having a screenless wearable device that I only need to check several times a day through an app might be a good idea.

Although, for creatives, smart rings might not be the most helpful tech available. After all, there's no screen to show your notifications, alarms, or remind you of any appointments. But at least you'll be able to keep tabs on your general health and fitness, which is important for any artist to thrive.

(Image credit: Oura / Best Buy)

Which ones are available?

There are already several Smart rings on the market, like the popular Oura ring which boasts a titanium build, with sleep metrics, heart rate monitoring, temperature shift detection, illness detection, movement tracking, stress detection, and assists with women's health through cycle tracking. According to Oura, your finger provides the most accurate reading for biometrics, compared with wearables on your wrist.

If you're looking for a budget smart ring to get started, the Boat smart ring has received great reviews online, but is currently only available in India. A more premium alternative is the Ultrahuman Ring Air for a hefty $349 / £276. At this price, you get a subscription-free device that offers biometrics and a sleek design. There's also the Amazfit Helio Ring that was announced at CES, and is expected to arrive sometime in March 2024.

(Image credit: Oura / Best Buy)

Circular has a few smart ring options too, including the Circular Ring Slim, which claims to be the world's thinnest and most powerful tracker (with vibrations and haptics), as well as the Circular Ring Pro. Both models have a personal assistant named Kira, which provides insights and interaction, kinda like Siri.

Speaking of Siri, it's quite surprising that none of these new smart ring products and latest innovations are being challenged by Apple. We're still waiting on a foldable iPhone, but now I guess the iRing could be another device we'll never see.

Interested in the exciting new concept of a smart ring? We've found some deals below.