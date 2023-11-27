I bought a Peloton in last year's Cyber Monday sale expecting to regret it. Now it's my favourite thing – and there's 27% off for 1 more day

Okay. It seems a bit out of my lane to be recommending a Peloton offer to you. But it is my Pelotoniversary. Yup, I bought it with a Cyber Monday deal so I wanted to let you know you can get the same offer as me. I went for the starter package, which gets you the standard bike (I researched a lot and it's more than good enough), the shoes, a water bottle, a mat and the weightswith 27% off, bringing it to $1,195 at Peloton. Or, if you don't want the extras, you can get the bike alone for $1,095 (that's 24% off).

Anyone who knows me will know I spent days researching which fitness bike to get when I realised I needed an at-home option that allowed me to take breaks from working and decompress my busy creative brain, while managing the children, cat and house. And though there were other (cheaper) options available, I went for the big Daddy of living room cycling because of everything it offers. The community, the classes, the design of the bike itself, and the fact they set it up for me with fancy white gloves.

It is genuinely one of my favourite things and the perfect complement to at-desk creativity. But I would never have paid full price for it. (If you'd rather have a sedentary pastime, see our Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday live blog).

Note: you also need a Peloton membership to access the classes, which includes strength, yoga and more.

Peloton Bike starter package: $1,650 $1,195 at Peloton

Save 27%: I honestly thought I'd return this bike. But with a job, kids and a cat I needed something to decompress without having to leave the house. And this is now my favourite purchase of the last year. This is the same package I got, and it has everything you need – the bike, shoes, water bottle, mat and weights (not the membership). Price check: Amazon $1,095 for just the bike (reduced by 24%

Not quite right? Look at the deals I've found below: