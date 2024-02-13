Apple Watch Series 9 price alert: the best deals on my favourite Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the most recent smartwatch from the Californian tech company, and it's by far the most feature-rich to date. I've been personally using it for the last few months, and can report that if you're looking for a top smartwatch at an affordable $399 or under, the 9 is well worth considering. I say under, because this page will bring you all the best deals and discounts as and when they go live.

You've probably done your own research on the Apple Watch 9, but if you need a refresher, I'd suggest you have a read of our detailed Apple Watch 9 review. The headline info is that the 9 was released in September 2023, and is a beauty! It provides a super bright (2,000 nits) display, sports a powerful S9 chip, and has loads of cool features such as crash detection, the double-tap feature, a sleep tracker and loads of accurate fitness-related info.

One word of warning: as with nearly all Apple products, the latest Apple Watch isn't aimed at owners of the 8 who want an upgrade. In fact, the 9 and 8 are very similar in many ways. Instead, the 9 is for newcomers to the Apple Watch brand, or for those looking to update from the 7 or older.

The best Apple Watch Series 9 prices

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch Series 9 My favourite Apple Watch to date. Size: 41mm & 45mm | Chip : S9 | Always on screen: Yes | Brightness: 2,000 nits | ECG and blood oxygen: Yes | Water resistant: Up to 50m deep | Battery: 18 hours use £425 at Amazon Feature-rich Bright, clear display Quickest Watch yet Not big enough upgrade for 8 owners

The Apple Watch 9 was released in September 2023, and so has retained its retail price of around $399 really well – as should be expected with all Apple products.

During Black Friday 2023 I saw $20 or so taken off the price of the entry level 41mm model. But actually, right now it's at its all-time-low price of $329 over at Amazon, saving $70. That is a really good deal for a piece of Apple kit under half a year old.

Now, for context, you currently can't get an Apple Watch 8 over at Amazon that isn't renewed, so it's hard to give you a clear price comparison of the two models. Those prices are hovering around $250, which is great, but again, they're all renewed. In either case, the 8 is still a great Apple Watch, and although Apple doesn't sell it through its site, getting a new one at roughly a $100 under the 9's price is certainly worth thinking about.