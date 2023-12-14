The Google Pixel Watch 2 just got a $50 price cut in time for Christmas

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is new on the market, only released in October 2023, which makes this latest deal with $50 off at Best Buy all the more surprising. The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a retail price of $349 for the Wi-Fi model and $399 for the LTE-compatible version, but this deal on the Wi-Fi model brings the price to just $299.99.

The Pixel Watch 2 is the successor to the first-ever Pixel Watch made by Google, and this is the lowest price we've seen yet for the smartwatch. The best Google Pixel Watch prices come and go, so now is the perfect time to grab one, especially if you're hoping for delivery ahead of Christmas.

For anyone with an Android or Google smartphone, especially the latest Google Pixel 8 Pro, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is an excellent companion and a great Apple Watch alternative too. This deal from Best Buy also includes a 3-month Google One subscription with 100GB of storage for new subscribers only.

The best deal you'll find on the Google Pixel Watch 2

Google Pixel Watch 2

Was: $349.99

Now: $299.99 at Best Buy

Save: $50 Overview: The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a new heart rate sensor, stress detection, safety features, more workout tools using FitBit integrations, a more efficient processor, and an improved battery life despite the always-on display mode. Key features: Material: 100% recycled aluminium | Display: AMOLED 320 ppi| Chip: Qualcomm 5100 | Weight: 31 g (without band) | Operating system: Wear OS 4.0| Connectivity: 4G LTE/ Bluetooth 5.0 / Wi-Fi 2.4GHz / NFC | Cellular: Yes | GPS: Yes | Battery: 306 mAh (typical) Release date: October 12, 2023. Price history: This is the lowest-ever price we've seen the Pixel Watch 2 listed for since its release – and that includes recent Black Friday discounts. Current price: Amazon: $299.99 | Google: $299.99 Review consensus: We're yet to try out the Pixel Watch 2 for ourselves. But our sister site, Tom's Guide, gave it a solid 4-star rating and praised the upgrades made to health tracking and safety tools, but felt that the lack of wireless charging missed the mark. Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑



The best deals and lowest prices on the Google Pixel Watch 2 in your region and worldwide can be found using our clever deals widget below. It updates constantly, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly if you're waiting for the right time to buy.